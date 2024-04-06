Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ANVS
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.