Analyzing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 5 2 0 2.29

Masimo has a consensus price target of $134.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -87.15% -50.47% Masimo 3.98% 13.77% 5.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -4.00 Masimo $2.05 billion 3.68 $81.50 million $1.51 94.37

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Vivani Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. In addition, the company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

