Analyzing Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) and Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Sibling Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $52.39 million 0.64 -$5.24 million ($0.18) -16.28 Sibling Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -2.40

Sibling Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetSol Technologies. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibling Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -3.68% -5.47% -3.62% Sibling Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Sibling Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NetSol Technologies and Sibling Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibling Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Sibling Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sibling Group beats NetSol Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Sibling Group

(Get Free Report)

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc., doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses. It serves approximately 150 school districts in the United States. The company was formerly known as Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.