Analyzing RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -6.15% -33.18% 3.98%

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.12 RealReal Competitors $2.02 billion $38.66 million 11.57

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RealReal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 459 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.32%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

