Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $46.25

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $37.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,209,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,986,000 after buying an additional 123,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118,663 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

