Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.58

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $53,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

