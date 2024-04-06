American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $14.61. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 112,337 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.