American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

