AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of AMCX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

