Amarillo National Bank Has $354,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

