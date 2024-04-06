Amarillo National Bank Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

