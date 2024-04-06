Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.90. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 80,287 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altus Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altus Power by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Altus Power by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,726 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

