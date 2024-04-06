Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $41.96. 2,686,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,764,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

