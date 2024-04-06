Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.31

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.31 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.36 ($0.36). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 109,306 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.18.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

