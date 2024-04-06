AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. 11,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 125,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Specifically, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

