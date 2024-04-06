Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,826,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

