Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

