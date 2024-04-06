Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

