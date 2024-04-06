Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TFX traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.77. 304,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

