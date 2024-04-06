Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

