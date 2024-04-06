Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $634,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Cigna Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.45. 991,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.