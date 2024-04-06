Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $271,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

