Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.69. The company had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.19.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

