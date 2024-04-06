Allworth Financial LP Sells 21,004 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. 239,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

