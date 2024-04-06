Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

