Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 71,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. 5,673,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

