Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.18. The stock had a trading volume of 858,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $295.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

