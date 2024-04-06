Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

