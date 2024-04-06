Allworth Financial LP Acquires 133,065 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 133,065.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,109,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

