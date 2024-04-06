Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.93

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €240.93 ($259.06) and traded as high as €276.60 ($297.42). Allianz shares last traded at €274.40 ($295.05), with a volume of 782,102 shares changing hands.
Allianz Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of €257.41 and a 200 day moving average of €241.20.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
