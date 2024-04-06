Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.72

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.72 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 73.07 ($0.92). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 24,474 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

