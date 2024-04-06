Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.73. 338,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 896,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

