Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

ALDX opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

