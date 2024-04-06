Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $9.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

AKYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of AKYA opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

