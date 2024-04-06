Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 1%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 1,239,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,879,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Airship AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Airship AI by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Airship AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

