Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.17.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

