AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. 1,565,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,700,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.