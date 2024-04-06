Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,102,449 shares of company stock worth $89,780,542. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 7,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

