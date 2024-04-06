Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.26

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$64.26 and last traded at C$63.18, with a volume of 25330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.00.

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.8438095 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

