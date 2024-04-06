Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $106,300.25 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.23. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 113,778 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

