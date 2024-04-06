Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $317,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

