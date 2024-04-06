Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11,176.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,105,000 after buying an additional 552,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $139.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

