Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,340 shares of company stock worth $3,013,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.