Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.37 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

