Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $68.97.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

