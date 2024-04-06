Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $110,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $67.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $919.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

