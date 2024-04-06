Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.