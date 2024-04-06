Advisors Preferred LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

