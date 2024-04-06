Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.