Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 2,165 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $62.68 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

